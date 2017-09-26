The Best Women's Abs on Instagram in 2017

Shutterstock

The amount of patience, hard work, and flawless dieting required to sculpt picture-perfect abdominals makes it a tough fitness milestone to nail down, even for someone who's insanely fit and strong. That being said, a shredded core is attainable, and the proof is all over social media.

We've rounded up (in no particular order) some of the best abs on Instagram of 2017. Click through to see how your abs stack up against these ripped ladies' cores.

