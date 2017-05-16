Blake Lively to Play MMA Role in 'Bruised'

Blake Lively has been cast to star in the MMA action-drama Bruised, according to Deadline. In the film, Lively will play Jackie, a struggling, disgraced MMA fighter and single mother who needs to fight in order to give her son a better life.

The film, written by Michelle Rosenfarb, will be directed by Nick Cassavetes, whose past endeavors include The Notebook and The Other Woman.

In Lively's most recent film, The Shallows, she starred as a female surfer who becomes stranded in a great white shark's feeding ground. It was a box office hit, bringing in over $119 million worldwide. She also starred in Cafe Society, a Woody Allen film that opened the Cannes Film Festival last year.

We can't wait to hear more about the film and see how Lively trains to get fight-ready.