Britney Spears Looks Amazing on the Beach in Hawaii

Britney Spears loves a good workout, and it definitely shows. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram post of her day in Hawaii with family, and she looked incredible, as usual.

Spears documented the entire day in paradise, a huge contrast to her Las Vegas performances. The video featured her adorable sons, reminding us that Spears is in killer shape despite being a mom of two.

She and her mother, Lynne, both looked amazing rocking bikinis and confidence in the sand.



From start to finish... it was a good day A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Over the weekend, Spears gave followers some ab inspiration, posting a picture in a cropped shirt and showing off the results that come from a disciplined fitness routine.



What's better than sweats and a tshirt? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

