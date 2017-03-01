Britney Spears Looks Superfit in Workout Snaps

Britney Spears is one of those celebrities who always seems to be fit, no matter what. She still has us looking on in envy, sharing snaps of her workouts as well as her adorable kids and Pinterest-worthy food.

Yesterday, the star shared a video of her workout and some snaps of herself looking incredible as usual, making it easy to forget that she's a mom of two. So what does the pop star do to maintain her rockin' physique? She puts in the hard work at the gym. Check her out below knocking out a few reps of this glute-strengthening move.



Staying motivated A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PST Blessed day A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

And the reward for all that hard work is looking like a million bucks when perched on a fence somewhere out on the range. No doubt we'll be seeing more striking poses from the fitness minded celeb.