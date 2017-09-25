The Cast of Netflix's 'Glow' Attends WWE's 'No Mercy'

WWE superstars weren't the only famous wrestlers at No Mercy this Sunday.

The cast of Netflix's GLOW, including Alison Brie, Britt Baron, Ellen Wong, Marianna Palka, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Shakira Barrera, Jackie Tohn, Brittney Young, and Betty Gilpin, were ringside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, during the show.

One can imagine they hoped to learn some pointers from the Fatal Five-Way match for the Raw Women's Championship, where Alexa Bliss took on Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Emma, and eventually came out victorious.

The first season of GLOW followed the trials and tribulations of a number of fictional female wrestlers who compete in GLOW, the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling (based on the real-life promotion). All 10 episodes were released in June, with Netflix greenlighting a second season of 10 more episodes two months later.