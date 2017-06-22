Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s Top Fitness Tips for women who want to 'GLOW'

Netflix

Don't just go through the motions at the gym. What are you trying to improve, and how will you do it? If you want to add muscle you need to lift heavier weights, and if you want to build your cardio you need to look at disciplines like HIIT.

Alison Brie went into filming for GLOW well-prepared. Before she embarked on months of in-ring training for the show, the star got a head start by working with a trainer to build her strength. Then it was on to wrestling school with Guerrero.

"During filming we worked muscles that the girls had never used before," says Guerrero. "In preparation for some of the moves and back-flips we wanted to make sure that everyone's abs, lower back, and core strength was up. The foam rollers were our best friends!"

Building up the girls' core strength protected them from a number of wrestling injuries such as whiplash. Always research the types of training that will best match your goals or desired sport, and then go for it.