Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s Top Fitness Tips for women who want to 'GLOW'

Netflix
The cast of GLOW was chosen for its different body shapes, and Guerrero found himself in a catch 22 because, on the one hand, he wanted to raise the fitness levels of the girls, and, on the other, he didn't want to drastically change their body shapes and interfere with the director's vision. Physical training like running the ropes, bridges, and footwork proved to be an excellent way for the girls to keep their proportions whilst making subtle improvements at the same time.
"As time went on, the girls' bodies did start to change, and they were getting more toned and ripped," says Guerrero. "I was trying not to let that happen too much, but the physicality and the five-days-a-week training produced results."
So for those of you who think lifting heavy or raising the physicality in your approach to training is going to bulk you up fast—no fear, it takes hours, weeks, and even months to make those types of changes.