Chontel Duncan's Post-baby Body and Attitude Will Inspire You

At this point, you've probably heard of Chontel Duncan, the Australian mom and fitness blogger who went viral a few times for the visible abs she sported throughout her first and second pregnancies. While support and positivity typically flood her social feeds, she's had to brush off quite a few haters who tried to shame her for staying so fit while she was expecting. Which, studies have shown, is actually a good thing.

Now, she's wowing us once more with this photo, taken just over four weeks postpartum:

The most inspiring part isn't even the photo itself, but her caption. You may see the photo and expect to read about the workouts she's already been crushing since her son was born on September 20, but that's not the case. Duncan writes that while she has gotten the OK from her doctor to do light cardio and is already on a transformation program, it's nutrition-focused so far. She joked that her "workouts" include "vacuuming, steam mopping, picking up toys, endless trips up and down my stairs, picking up the bebes, and making the bed."

She admits that she's lucky to have her husband around for support, since he designed the program (and is the director of HIIT Australia), but it's refreshing to see that she's taking it slow postpartum the way that any average person would. Because even insanely fit models are, in fact, normal people.

She also preemptively told mommy shamers to buzz off with this super-real post:

Her reminder that childbirth isn't easy for anyone no matter how it happens took out the trolls before they even had the chance to jump on her. She and her children are happy and healthy, which is really all that matters.

Follow her on Instagram at @chontelduncan.