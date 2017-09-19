Emily Ratajkowski 'Extremely Disappointed' About Her Photoshopped Magazine Cover



Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski is absolutely stunning the way she is, and she's not about to let a Photoshopped magazine cover present an altered, unrealistic version of herself.

The model took to Instagram to call out Madame Figaro for Photoshopping her lips and breasts in her cover photo, posting the original shot alongside the Photoshopped cover of the French publication. Alongside the photos, she posted a refreshing statement about embracing the things that make us all uniquely beautiful.

"We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty," she writes. "I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in Photoshop on this cover."

Her inspirational statement echoes a sentiment that a number of other models and celebrities have been sharing over the years: The photos we see on social media and in fashion magazines aren't real, and they shouldn't dictate the way we feel about our bodies or set unrealistic standards of beauty.

"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality," she says.

Now, that's a message that we can definitely get behind.