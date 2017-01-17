Everything You Need to Know About Janet Layug

Who she is: Janet Layug is a 5x IFBB bikini pro champ

Hometown: Lakeland, FL

HOW SHE DOES IT:

“I’ve always trained hard on my abs, but lately I’ve focused a lot more on my glutes, trying to get them tighter and more toned. When I’m training for a competition, I’m doing something every single day— it’s important to stay in the flow.”

FAVORITE MOVES:

Kickbacks, hip thrusts, frog hops

OUT OF THE GYM:

“I love to get up and play tennis with my daughter, who is now 7 and is playing in USTA tournaments. It’s really fun, and you can burn a ton of calories!”

DIET PHILOSOPHY:

“Nothing processed—no dairy, lots of vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats.”

CLEAN FOOD FAVES:

Roasted brussels sprouts, roasted cauliflower, or sweet potatoes with some grilled chicken

CHEAT TREAT:

“I love a good, juicy burger!”

RECOVERY:

“Getting a massage once a week helps my muscles recover. I also try to hit the sauna to relieve stress.”

OCCUPATION:

“I have a degree in nursing, and I plan to get my nurse practitioner’s license. It’s important for me to stay up-to-date with the latest research.”

FIT PHILOSOPHY:

“You have to change the way you think in order to accomplish your goals.”