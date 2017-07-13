Athletes & Celebrities

This Fitness Model Crushes an Outdoor Stroller Workout

Iulia Danilova got a little creative and utilized her child’s nap time by turning it into a quick lower-body workout.

Iulia Danilova
Instagram/ danilovajulia

Iulia Danilova is an upcoming fitness model, and she may be on to something when it comes to getting in a quick workout

Danilova is seen here using her baby’s stroller to knockout a few lunges, squat kickbacks, and a plank/crunch combo where she uses the stroller to keep her feet off the ground. 


These stroller exercises may seem strange, but in reality the most important part is to switch things up and avoid a boring workout. In addition, it’s a time-saver which can come in handy for those movers and shakers out there constantly on the go. 

Danilova is a fan of unconventional and outdoor workouts, as you can see below: 


Moral of the story, folks: Don’t let your environment or schedule deter your fitness. 

You can follow her @danilovajulia

