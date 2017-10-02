This Fitness Model Showed Off Her Abs Just 1 Week After Giving Birth in Jaw-dropping Instagram Photo

If you haven't heard of Chontel Duncan before, it's more than likely that you've at least seen her Instagram. More specifically, her insanely toned pregnancy body.
During her first pregnancy, the fitness model and personal trainer posted a photo of her baby belly in her second trimester—and looked like one of the fittest women in the gym, despite being more than five months pregnant.
Most recently, the Instagram superstar gave birth to her second child, and her post-pregnancy body (just like her pre-pregnancy photos) is incredible.
Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no "one" journey or one way, this is my "normal". No one is forced to follow my account/s, I openly share my life for all who appreciate it, that includes the highs and the lows. I am only one person, so therefore I cannot possible relate to everyone's experience. If your instant response isn't positive I challenge you to see beyond your negativity and find the kindness within. I was blessed to conceive, blessed to experience no sickness, I did experience discomfort & tiredness, but overall I had a very enjoyable pregnancy. Could not be more grateful ☺️ I grew a full term 8 pound baby, delivering through c-section on the 20th Sept which is when that bump photo was taken. A week later I took my first "post pregnancy" progression photo. (As shown above) In a weeks time I start my very own 8 week transformation program @hiit_australia for the first few weeks it will be all about the nutrition plan. When I am given the all clear I will incorporate light walking and eventually be able to go back to training. I plan to keep you all up to date as I find my new routine as a mummy of 2 beautiful blessings.
Duncan took the jaw-dropping shot, in which you can see the outline of abs, just one week after delivering her new baby boy—and the results are so unbelievable that she even had to ask her followers to refrain from posting negative comments.
"Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type," she wrote. "[E]veryone is unique and different in their own special way."
Duncan also wrote that in the next week (that's two weeks total after giving birth), she'll embark on an eight-week transformation program that'll focus heavily on nutrition. And if you're trying to build your own post-pregnancy six-pack, check out our guide on how to get abs after having a baby.