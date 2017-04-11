Athletes & Celebrities

Forbes Releases Top Fitness Influencers of 2017

Eight of the 10 top influencers are strong women who positively influence their followers in every way.

Forbes just released its first-ever lists of the top social media influencers in several categories, including fitness. Eight women and two men (Joe Wicks and Simeon Panda) made the top 10, and it's unsurprising that all eight of the women featured are inspiring, have a healthy attitude toward fitness, and spread nothing but positive messages with their followers. (Oh, and we've already covered most of them, of course.) In case you're wondering, Forbes put the influencers' total reach (including Instagram followers, Twitter followers, Facebook likes, and Youtube subscribers) at 106 million people.

Click through to see all of the fit women who made Forbes' roundup of inspirational fitness influencers.

1. Kayla Itsines

At just 25 years old, Kayla Itsines holds the top spot on Forbes' list of top fitness influencers. It's no surprise, because in addition to having over 6.6 million followers on Instagram, the Australian personal trainer pioneered both the Bikini Body Guide and an app, Sweat With Kayla. Her Instagram page is full of her clients' transformation posts, showing the results of her program and providing motivation to all of her followers. 

Follow her at @kayla_itsines.

2. Jen Selter

Jen Selter is known for posting butt pics, and she's built a huge following as a result—over 11 million people follow her Instagram account, and for good reason. Between her four-week fitness challenge, her fitness and nutrition advice, and her motivational posts, she offers #fitspo to spare and spreads her own positivity to everyone who follows her. 

Follow her at @jenselter.

3. Emily Skye

Emily Skye is the definition of a positive influence when it comes to fitness. She started out competing before becoming a fitness model, and now she has more than 2 million Instagram followers who look to her for workouts, fitness advice, and the reality checks that she constantly shares. She advocates for prioritizing both mental and physical health, and makes sure to show followers that even fitness models have "unflattering" angles. (Skye was a Muscle & Fitness Hers cover model in our July/August issue.

Follow her at @emilyskyefit.

4. Michelle Lewin

With over 10.3 million Instagram followers, Michelle Lewin is influential, to say the least. The Venezuelan model has become a sensation, and, in addition to her insane following, she's done collaborations on clothing, workout equipment, and supplements. 

Follow her at @michelle_lewin.

5. Cassey Ho

Cassey Ho isn't you average Pilates instructor. This entrepeneur has over 1.3 million Instagram followers in addition to being the creator of POP Pilates and PIIT28, and of the POPFLEX Active clothing line. Her Instagram is equal parts fitness inspiration and funny memes, showing her affinity for both fitness and fun. 

Follow her at @blogilates.

6. Lyzabeth Lopez

Lyzabeth Lopez's hard work pays off, both when it comes to her workouts and her social media presence. The trainer and holistic nutritionist has over 2 million Instagram followers in addition to her own fitness programs and collaborations. Her Hourglass Workout Program was designed to help clients sculpt the perfect curves

Follow her at @lyzabethlopez.

7. Natalie Jill

Natalie Jill knows what it's like to struggle—she got her start by solving her own problems with weight loss and hardship. Now, she's out to help others turn their lives around through nutrition and fitness (whether or not they have access to a gym). With over 514,000 followers as well as an app, bestselling book, and workout tutorials, her message definitely travels far. 

Follow her at @nataliejillfit.

8. Rachel Brathen

Rachel Brathen, also known as Yoga Girl, started using Instagram as self-promotion to sell yoga classes. The new mom has come a long way since then, gaining over 2.1 million followers on Instagram and writing a best-selling book. 

Follow her at @yoga_girl.

