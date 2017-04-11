Forbes Releases Top Fitness Influencers of 2017

Kayla Itsines/Rachel Brathen/Jen Selter/Instagram

Forbes just released its first-ever lists of the top social media influencers in several categories, including fitness. Eight women and two men (Joe Wicks and Simeon Panda) made the top 10, and it's unsurprising that all eight of the women featured are inspiring, have a healthy attitude toward fitness, and spread nothing but positive messages with their followers. (Oh, and we've already covered most of them, of course.) In case you're wondering, Forbes put the influencers' total reach (including Instagram followers, Twitter followers, Facebook likes, and Youtube subscribers) at 106 million people.

Click through to see all of the fit women who made Forbes' roundup of inspirational fitness influencers.

