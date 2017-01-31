The Hottest Male CrossFit Athletes on Instagram

Check out these Crossfit athletes to see them show off their fitness and abs.
by Rose McNulty and Kristin Mahoney
Our Favorite Hot CrossFit Guys
CrossFitters are known for being insanely fit and motivational. Luckily, they love to share their workouts (and physiques) on Instagram for everyone to admire. Click through to see some of the hottest CrossFitters on social media (in no particular order).
Stephen Navatetta aka Brooklyn Tank
Followers: 302K
Why we’re following him: The ripped Brooklyn native has a breakdancing background and has some insane jump roping skills. His bodyweight workout videos are a much watch!
Why we’re following him: Originally from Denmark Rasmus now lives in sunny San Diego and is a 3x Crossfit Competitor. Outside of the gym he’s an adventure junkie that likes skydiving, hiking, rock climbing, and hitting the beach with friends.
Why we’re following him: Garret started CrossFit at 15 to improve his fitness and hasn’t looked back since. In 2013 he took 5th in the CrossFit games and returned to the competition in 2016. He is also a personal trainer to rapper Rick Ross.
Why we’re following him: Brazilian singer, songwriter, actor and CrossFitter Lucas Lucco has it all—a six-pack, tattoos and even an adorable dog who makes cameos on his Instagram. He refers to his workouts as #FunctionalBodybuilding, and we think that’s a pretty good way to put it.
Why we’re following him: Rich Froning has been doing CrossFit for a long time, and has earned the title of Fittest Man Alive multiple times. He definitely has the body to prove it, and he’s always posting videos of his feats of strength.
Why we’re following him: Mikko Salo does a lot more than just lift. He’s also a firefighter and rescue diver. In addition to being a verifiable hero, he won the title of “Fittest Man on Earth” by winning the CrossFit Games in 2009.
Why we’re following him: Graham Holmberg is a Reebok CrossFit athlete who balances fitness with family perfectly. His Instagram is full of adorable pictures of his family as well as his intense workouts.
<p dir="ltr"><span style="line-height: 1.6;"><strong>Followers:</strong> 305K</span></p><p dir="ltr"><strong>Why we’re following him:</strong> Josh Bridges is a lifting machine, and he’s no stranger to a challenge. The former U.S. Navy Seal (he retired from the military in 2016) has competed in four CrossFit Games.</p><p dir="ltr"><strong>Follow him at @<a href="https://www.instagram.com/bridgesj3/" target="_blank">bridgesj3.</a></strong></p>
Noah Ohlsen
Followers: 341K
Why we’re following him: Noah Ohlsen, three-time individual CrossFit Games Veteran, has a great Instagram. It’s not just his impressive lifts and physique, but the awesome posts that the dog lover shares with canine companions.