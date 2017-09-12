How Victoria Beckham Stays Dedicated to the Gym

Busy is a severe understatement in describing Victoria Beckham's life. The businesswoman and mother of four is always in the spotlight, whether it's for her own fashion brand or for her wildly successful makeup collaboration with Estée Lauder. Between her businesses and spending time with her children and husband, David Beckham, it's a wonder that the former Spice Girl manages to stay so fit.

But she does, and it's thanks to a strict routine that would have any nonmorning person yawning by noon.

“I get up quite early, around 6 a.m., and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I’ll then fit in another hour’s workout before I go to the office. I’m very disciplined, I have to be,” Beckham told The Sunday Times. It's also the only time she really has to herself, according to the interview. "Other than the children, no one dares come into the gym," she said.

And, of course, a healthy diet complements her workout routines. “I enjoy eating healthily,” she told The Times. “And I’m in the fortunate position where it’s easy for me. I can afford to eat well.”

She also makes sure to eat a healthy amount to support her fitness routine. “I expect a lot from my body...and I’m never sick. You have to be kind to your body if you expect a lot from it,” she said.

Hers girls know a thing or two about starting the day off with a workout, so how does Beckham's early-morning routine stack up against your workout plan?