If This Girl Can Box Blindfolded, Why Can’t You Give it a Try?

You’ve seen your favorite celebrities doing it to get fit. Now watch this little girl tear it up while boxing—blindfolded, no less—and you’ll be instantly inspired.

Kira Makogonenko, who calls herself the “Pink Panther,” is only 9 years old, but she’s the national boxing champion of Ukraine in her division, and we can’t help but admire her dedication and obvious talent. Talk about #fitnessgoals at an early age.

She makes it look easy, but if you’ve ever tried boxing, you know it's a tough workout. Fortunately, it’s fairly easy to get started once you nail the basics.

We can’t wait to keep watching her progress, and, who knows, maybe she’ll wind up on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers one day. Check out her insane skills in the video below: