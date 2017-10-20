Ines Rau Makes History as 'Playboy's' First-ever Transgender Playmate

Derek Ketttela

Playboy is making history with the recent announcement that it will feature French model Ines Rau as its first-ever transgender playmate.

Rau, who actually posed nude in the May 2014 Playboy spread "Evolution," will have both a centerfold and pictorial in the November/December issue, the first to be published since the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, passed away.

In the press release for the upcoming issue, Rau (who has graced numerous runways, fashion campaigns, and the pages of Vogue Italia) made a statement about celebrating the acceptance of gender identites beyond the male-female binary: "I lived a long time without saying I was transgender," she said. "Then I was like, 'You know, you should just be who you are.' It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself."

In celebration of the upcoming November/December issue, here are a few stunning shots of the inspirational new Playboy playmate.