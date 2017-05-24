Jen Widerstrom Shares Inspirational Before Photo

Jen Widerstrom is famous for taking fitness to the next level and motivating others to start their own fitness journeys. She goes out of her way to make people feel confident, from supporting contestants on The Biggest Loser to sharing clients' transformations with her huge social media following.

One look at Widerstrom's toned body will tell you that she knows what she's doing, and the videos she shares with her followers give us a glimpse at her intense workouts. She's even shared her plyometrics circuit with M&F Hers.

But it wasn't always that way. Widerstrom shared the photo below with her followers on Wednesday to prove that even she took a journey before getting to where she is today.

While she admits that she's embarrassed about the photo, it's inspirational to see where she came from.

"We all have a story," the post reads. "We all have a place where we started and don't want to go back to. We all have qualities that are still a part of us that we don't want anyone to see, even if we've managed to shift our appearances to hide them."

The post definitely reinforces the message she always tries to convey: Anyone can transform if they dedicate themselves to it.