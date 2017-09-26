Julianne Hough to Play Fitness Icon Betty Weider in Upcoming Movie 'Bigger'

Betty Weider is a legend. Few women in U.S. history have shaped the American fitness industry like she has, whether through her bodybuilding career or as a columnist for our own Muscle & Fitness for years.

Now, her story will come alive in an upcoming movie about the Weider family: Bigger—and Julianne Hough is slated to play "The First Lady of Fitness," according to Deadline.

Weider’s husband, Joe, started the Mr. and Ms. Olympia competitions along with Weider Publications, which includes Shape, Muscle & Fitness, and Men’s Fitness. Joe will be played by Tyler Hoechlin, according to IMDb.

Hough has graced the cover of Shape four times, making her a favorite of the magazine—so who better to play the woman who helped the magazine get its start? As a professional dancer, Hough has always been accustomed to rigorous training, so whether she has to bulk up to play Betty or not, we’re sure she’ll take it in stride.