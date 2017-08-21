Julianne Hough Shares Her Boxing Workout

Fit girl Julianne Hough has been all over the Internet recently. From her post-wedding shredded abs to her adventurous honeymoon, she's given us a lot to be jealous of.

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The professional dancer is all about working out, staying in shape, and sharing it all with her devoted fans.

Hough recently posted a video on Instagram of her boxing in preparation for an upcoming role. She notes that it's her first time boxing, but honestly, we couldn't tell by watching. She's seen throwing jab after jab, and even ducks a couple of punches.

Take a look at the video above and see for yourself.