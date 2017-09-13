Malin Malle Jansson Tackles Irish Table with One Arm

A post shared by M A L I N M A L L E (@malinmallejansson) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Social media sensation Malin Malle Jansson has made quite an impression on the fitness world. The Swedish athlete is known for her innovative couple's workouts, street workouts, and calisthenics, and has built an impressive following.

With more than 163K (and counting) followers on Instagram, she uses the platform to share her creative workouts and motivate others to get out and work out wherever and whenever they can.

One of her latest posts features her tackling an Irish table, which stands taller than her height, with only one arm! She was challenged by her friend, who she comments, "did it way easier than me but after a lot of struggle I made it!!"

Watch the full video above, and give the challenge a try yourself.