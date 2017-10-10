Minka Kelly Shares the 'Titans' Workout That Got Her Physique Ready to Fight Crime

It was announced last month that actress Minka Kelly was cast as the superhero Dove in the upcoming DC series Titans. The live-action series follows a group of young, talented individuals who will soon become crime-stopping, life-saving superheroes.

Although Kelly has always been in great shape over the course of her career (remember Lyla in Friday Night Lights?), she's getting ripped for her role as Dawn Granger, aka Dove.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram showing how she has been preparing for her new role. The videos below show her performing pullups and T-bar deadlifts. Kelly notes, "I've never been able to do a pull up. I can, as of recently, do 2 sets of 3 now. Owww."

She also posted a view from the back (see last photo above) in which her waist looks itty bitty and her booty looks firm and round.

Titans is expected to premiere in 2018.