This New Mom Looks Incredible Just Two Months After Giving Birth

Fitness guru Tammy Hembrow is showing off her amazing post-baby body in before-and-after photos on Instagram and the results will stun you.

Sep 19, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

With almost 6 million followers, the Australia native and Instagram superstar is sharing her physical transformation and workout regimen with the world.

SEE ALSO: Isabela Lahela Turns Up the Heat On Instagram

Exactly how did she achieve such incredible results? "Every body is different," Hembrow writes in one of her Instagram posts. "But if you give your body the love, exercise, and nutrition it deserves, you will reap the rewards." With some extra time in the gym and a few tweaks to her diet, Hembrow was able to flatten her tummy and tone her entire body in just two months. She reminds her followers, though, that it's important to "not compare" their own personal fitness journey to others. It's most important, she writes, to "love yourself and your body at every stage in your life."

SEE ALSO: Britney Spears Looks Super Fit In Workout Snaps