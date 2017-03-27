Nia Jax Loves Her Realistically Curvy Official Doll

Nia Jax is not your average girl, and she's proud to break that standard. Her official doll has just been released, and the WWE superstar is thrilled to see that it mirrors her curvy and athletic figure.

This comes after a big win over Bayley last Monday that earned Jax a spot in the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33.

The 6-foot-tall cousin to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has always been tall and powerful, making her a force to be reckoned with in the ring. She also holds all of the WWE Performance Center’s female lifting records, according to its website.

SEE ALSO: WWE's Sasha Banks' Full-Body Workout

In her Instagram post, she commends WWE and Mattel for making the doll "anatomically correct" and different from the "stick skinny" dolls that are not relatable for many young girls. Her message is an indisputably positive one, and we have to agree that it's refreshing to see toy companies embracing it.

Jax's next match, the Raw Women's Championship, will take place at WrestleMania 33 on April 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch her earn a shot at the championship title in the video above.