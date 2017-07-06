Athletes & Celebrities

Nneka Ogwumike Goes Bare for ESPN's Body Issue

The WNBA star talked body confidence, basketball, and being an MVP.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
Nneka Ogwumike's Body Issue cover

Mark Williams + Sara Hirakawa / ESPN

The ninth annual issue of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue features some of the fittest bodies in sports, including Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike.

The 6'2" star definitely stands out in any crowd, as evidenced by the fact that she was the No.1 draft pick in 2012. Aside from that, the power forward—whose name translates to "warrior"—earned the title of WNBA MVP in 2016. Despite her success in the league, she told ESPN that she was actually terrible at basketball growing up.

She also talked food (specifically her love for doughnuts), embracing her height, and her hatred for lifting weights in her Body Issue interview.

Check out the interview, and click through for more photos of Ogwumike.

The Body Issue hits newsstands on July 7, with more photos and interviews appearing on ESPN.com.

Eric Lutzens / ESPN

Ogwumike won her first WNBA championship with the Sparks in 2016.

Eric Lutzens / ESPN

The 27-year-old star signed an endorsement deal with Nike shortly after she was drafted by the Sparks.

Tim Clayton - Corbis / Getty

Ogwumike told ESPN that her kryptonite is Krispy Kreme, and claims that she could easily down a dozen doughnuts in one sitting. Any fit chick can relate to that.

Harry How / Getty

Despite her experience, Ogwumike still considers herself to be a basketball novice, she told ESPN.

Juan Ocampo / Getty

She told ESPN that although she's not big into lifting heavy she works lots of plyometrics, band work, medicine balls, BOSU balls, abs, and core work into her routine.

