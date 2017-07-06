Nneka Ogwumike Goes Bare for ESPN's Body Issue

Mark Williams + Sara Hirakawa / ESPN

The ninth annual issue of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue features some of the fittest bodies in sports, including Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike.

The 6'2" star definitely stands out in any crowd, as evidenced by the fact that she was the No.1 draft pick in 2012. Aside from that, the power forward—whose name translates to "warrior"—earned the title of WNBA MVP in 2016. Despite her success in the league, she told ESPN that she was actually terrible at basketball growing up.

She also talked food (specifically her love for doughnuts), embracing her height, and her hatred for lifting weights in her Body Issue interview.

Check out the interview, and click through for more photos of Ogwumike.

The Body Issue hits newsstands on July 7, with more photos and interviews appearing on ESPN.com.