NSFW: Paige VanZant Shocks Fans With Gruesome Foot Injury Photo

More than 1.5 million people follow UFC strawweight fighter and former M&F Hers cover star Paige VanZant on Instagram, likely for badass shots of her fighting, glimpses into her workouts, and the occasional adorable selfie. But "12 Gauge" threw everyone for a loop on Wednesday when she posted a photo of a pretty nasty open wound, captioned simply: "Well damn."



Well damn. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

But the cringeworthy photo's lack of explanation leaves us with more questions than answers. For all we know, the foot in the photo may not even actually be VanZant's. (But it totally is, based on her perfectly manicured pink nail polish.)

More important: what happened, and how long will it be until she's back in action? VanZant is in the process of moving up a weight class to the new UFC women's flyweight division for a bout against Jessica Eye at UFC 216, according to FloCombat. The fight is reportedly going to take place on October 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it would be VanZant's first since her loss to Michelle Waterson in December 2016.

Hopefully she'll give fans some context and clear everything up—or, at the very least, go back to blessing our feeds with workout videos soon.