Official Tries to Stop Laura Muir from Celebrating 1500m Medal

Scotland's Laura Muir won her first major gold medal this past weekend when she left her competitors in the dust during the 1500m race. As customary, she started on her way around the track for one last victory lap, but was quickly stopped by an official.

SEE ALSO: Check Out Britney Spears' Workouts

She tries to reason with the official but was denied due to lack of time because the event was running behind schedule. Muir doesn't let that stop her, though. Putting her skills to use, she expertly dodges the official and sprints away to celebrate her big win.

Take a look at how it all went down in the video above.