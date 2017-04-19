The Only Person Training Harder Than Kevin Hart…Is His Wife, Eniko Hart

Comedian, actor, and October Men’s Fitness cover model Kevin Hart has garnered plenty of attention in recent years for his dedication to fitness, even teaming up with Apple Watch Nike+ for commercials about his commitment to running. But it’s no secret that his better half, model Eniko Hart, has been training her body hard for years in order to look this good. Sure, her Instragam @EnikoNHart is chock-full of bikini photos and photos of her hanging out with her funny hubby, but she’s not afraid to show fans and followers that it takes strength training and dedication to earn those curves.

Here, Eniko Hart shows off her glutes training with trainer Rebecca Broxterman in a recent Instagram post.

H U M P D A Y w| @rebeccabroxfit A post shared by eníĸo • нarт (@enikonhart) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT





In this video, the model and comedian show off their sled training routine.

Fun couple workout today. A post shared by eníĸo • нarт (@enikonhart) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:16am PST

We already had Kevin and Eniko Hart on our list of the 20 Fittest Couples on Instagram. Perhaps the secret to a happy partnership is laughing and training together? We think so.