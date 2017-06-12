Paige VanZant Shares Training Clips and Rocks Bikini on the Beach

UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant's next match hasn't been announced yet, but she looks prepared for anything in the Instagram videos she's been sharing with fans lately.

From hitting the bags to flipping a tire while pulling a tire (because one just isn't enough), she looks to be in great condition for whatever may come when she does hit the octagon again.



The former Muscle & Fitness HERS cover girl's recent posts have shown tidbits of what goes into her intense MMA training.



On top of that, VanZant posted a photo on Facebook of her walking into the ocean in an adorable bikini, giving everyone some bikini bod motivation.

VanZant's last fight was a loss to Michelle Waterson via rear-naked choke in December, but the 23-year-old's UFC record is 7-3.

