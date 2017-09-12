Athletes & Celebrities

Patty Jenkins Becomes Highest-paid Female Director in History

The 'Wonder Woman' director just got a huge pay bump for the upcoming sequel.

Patty Jenkins
Rumors have been swirling about whether or not Patty Jenkins would be directing Wonder Woman 2, and according to Variety, it's official! With the news of her upcoming gig comes a huge pay bump for the talented director. 

Jenkins will reportedly be making somewhere in the $8 million range for the much-anticipated sequel, making her the highest-paid female director in history, although an exact figure has not been revealed. In addition to this massive pay day, she'll also be receiving a considerable backend. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations for the deal had been a long road, due to Jenkins, who insisted on earning something more in the realm of what director Zack Snyder made on Man of Steel [insert praise and cheers here]. 

The first installment of Wonder Woman has made more than $800 million to date, and Jenkins was paid $1 million for her directorial role.

Gal Gadot has already signed on to the sequel, which is slated to hit the big screen Dec. 13, 2019.

