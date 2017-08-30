Photos: Heart-stopping Photos From Sasha DiGiulian's Ascent of Mora Mora

Francois Leabeau / Red Bull Content Pool

At 24 years old, professional rock climber and Red Bull athlete Sasha DiGiulian is already a veteran in the climbing world. She's already been the first woman to ascend some of the world's most difficult climbs, but as far as she's concerned, she's just getting started.

DiGiulian and her climbing partner, Spain's Edu Marin, recently took on a notoriously difficult, 700-meter route called Mora Mora. The Madagascan climb was established in 1999, but its founders couldn't even conquer the challenging route. Before DiGiulian and Marin's ascent, only one person, Czech professional climber Adam Ondra, was able to complete the project in 2010.

M&F Hers got ahold of DiGiulian to talk climbing, brushing off negativity, and her general badassery. Check out the full interview here.

Needless to say, the photos from the ascent are absolutely breathtaking and terrifying at the same time. Click through to find out what the world looks like from DiGiulian's point of view, and follow her and Marin on Instagram at @sashadigiulian and @edumarin1 to keep up with their latest projects.