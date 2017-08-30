Athletes & Celebrities

Photos: Heart-stopping Photos From Sasha DiGiulian's Ascent of Mora Mora

She and Edu Marin conquered the 700-meter climb in three days, and the photos are insane.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
Sasha DiGiulian Conquers Mora Mora

Sasha DiGiulian Stands in Front of Mora Mora
Francois Leabeau / Red Bull Content Pool

At 24 years old, professional rock climber and Red Bull athlete Sasha DiGiulian is already a veteran in the climbing world. She's already been the first woman to ascend some of the world's most difficult climbs, but as far as she's concerned, she's just getting started.

DiGiulian and her climbing partner, Spain's Edu Marin, recently took on a notoriously difficult, 700-meter route called Mora Mora. The Madagascan climb was established in 1999, but its founders couldn't even conquer the challenging route. Before DiGiulian and Marin's ascent, only one person, Czech professional climber Adam Ondra, was able to complete the project in 2010.

M&F Hers got ahold of DiGiulian to talk climbing, brushing off negativity, and her general badassery. Check out the full interview here.

Needless to say, the photos from the ascent are absolutely breathtaking and terrifying at the same time. Click through to find out what the world looks like from DiGiulian's point of view, and follow her and Marin on Instagram at @sashadigiulian and @edumarin1 to keep up with their latest projects.

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
Mora Mora is a grueling, 700-meter route on the eastern face of Tsaranoro Atsimo in Madagascar. Rated 5.14b (nearing the very top of the difficulty scale for technical climbing routes), it's considered one of the most difficult free climbs in the world.

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
DiGiulian and Marin are longtime climbing partners, and have tackled many a tough ascents, including "Viaje de Los Locos" in Sardinia.

Sasha DiGiulian and Edu Marin Climb Mora Mora
The duo made the climb while hauling its gear, including a portaledge to relax and sleep on (pictured above).

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
Climbing is incredibly physically demanding, and DiGiulian cross-trains with tons of cardio and lifting to stay in top shape when she's not traveling the world to make awe-inspiring climbs.

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
DiGiulian may be only 24, but she's been climbing for around 18 years.

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
Part of her inspiration for the Mora Mora ascent was the fact that only Adam Ondra, one of the best climbers in the world, had been able to complete it prior to her and Marin.

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
DiGiulian and Marin accomplished the climb in three days.

Sasha DiGiulian Climbs Mora Mora
Mora Mora is so remote that the climbers were virtually disconnected from the outside world for the duraiton of their training and final ascent.

Sasha DiGiulian Free Climbs Mora Mora
DiGiulian's mission is simple: push the boundaries of what she can accomplish and spread the love of climbing wherever her travels take her.

