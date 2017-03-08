The Rock Brags About His “Front Bump”

Dwayne Johnson can make a good time of out literally any situation he’s in, and if that situation happens to be an empty lobby the rule still applies.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

Johnson already has a plethora of nicknames, but he decided to add “Brown Eyed Soul” to the list. The Rock also gave props to a few other castmates except Zach Efron. Hopefully their playful banter comes off just as genuine and funny in the movie.

Outside of joking around in a lobby, The People’s Champ continues his dedication to the gym in a recent video of his workout.

One only knows how he makes time for this. In addition to Baywatch Johnson has a new documentary about to launch. He’s also filming his HBO series Ballers, and Fighting With My Family still in production along with several other projects.

