Ruby Rose Slams Skinny Shamers on Instagram

Ruby Rose lives a healthy, fit lifestyle, and she's not about to let body shamers tell her otherwise or drag her down.

So when they descended upon a (gorgeous) photo of Rose at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and claimed she looked "anorexic" and "too skinny," she clapped back. But she didn't do it for herself, she did it for any fans and followers who might be concerned for her health or shamed themselves by the comments.

The Orange Is the New Black and John Wick 2 actress posted her response on her Instagram story, so it expired the next day—but, fortunately, it was captured by a fan account:



This is such an important thing I'm proud of who you become and how you are,you're such a big idol for me and I hope for many more, because this massage is so important@rubyrose (Sry if my english is bad,I tried my best) A post shared by Ruby Rose is everything (@rubyroseisbae._) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

On the original post, plenty of comments were supportive, pointing out that people come in all shapes and sizes and that being skinny doesn't mean being unhealthy.

And at the end of the day, it's really just no one's business how Rose decides to live her life, or how her body looks. Check out the original post to bask in her beauty, and read both sides of the comments:



Thanks Vogue xx @voguemagazine A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Oct 25, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Seeing an outpouring of support for Rose is definitely refreshing, since nowadays all forms of body shaming are all too common, especially on social media. Check out these tips from body image gurus to rule your own body image and ignore any shamers the way Rose does.