Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, have officially welcomed their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., to the world.

Williams gave birth on September 1, and gave us our first glimpse of her little bundle of joy on her Instagram story. In the short clip, the new mom says, "So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl."

Two weeks after giving birth, the 35-year-old tennis star, who got engaged to Reddit co-founder Ohanian in December, also posted the above image, where she formally introduced baby Alexis to the world.

Papa Ohanian also released a video (below) where he details the couple's journey through pregnancy and birth.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Williams said that while she's currently focused on being a mom and raising her child, she eventually plans on returning to tennis in time for the 2018 Australian Open, which begins in January.