Simone Biles to Compete on 'DWTS' Season 24

Simone Biles, part of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team, has already accomplished more than most will in a lifetime. Now, she can also check a Dancing With the Stars appearance off her list.

Biles is set to compete in the show's 24th season, according to Entertainment Tonight. She will be the third member of the "Final Five" gymnasts to compete in DWTS, following in Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez's footsteps.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles won gold in the individual all-around, vault and floor competitions in addition to the team gold along with Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian.

