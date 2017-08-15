Stuntwoman Killed During the Filming of 'Deadpool 2' Has Been Identified

Joi 'SJ' Harris—the first African-American female pro road racer, according to Deadline—has died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash during the filming of the Ryan Reynolds superhero sequel Deadpool 2. Harris was performing the stunt as Domino, a new character in the Marvel movie, played by actress Zazie Beetz.

Details are still emerging, but witnesses said that Harris lost control of the motorcycle and crashed through a plate-glass window. The accident happened soon after the rookie stuntwoman drove down stairs at the city's Jack Poole Plaza, reports the Vancouver Sun. “It happened in a split-second,” says one witness not involved with the movie. "She was going full throttle, and then there’s a building there.”

According to Deadline, Harris was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred because her character was not wearing one in the film.

While the accident remains under investigation, production on the blockbuster sequel was immediately shut down, with no word on when filming would recommence.

Reynolds took to twitter to express his sorrow shortly after the tragic event.

Further outpouring of grief came from those who knew and worked with the motorcycle racing enthusiast. “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” a 20th Century Fox spokesman told Deadline. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

And here's what Josh Brolin, who plays the muscular character Cable in the Marvel flick, had to share with The Hollywood Reporter about Harris' passing.



Josh Brolin: "The heart breaks and will slowly mend together as time sews beautiful memories honoring her" https://t.co/0beak486iH — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 15, 2017

And while the show must go on, it's good to see others stop and take a moment to respect and honor the woman who gave her life in the making of this movie.