Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Schools Him in Golf

Sylvester Stallone, 71, is known for kicking ass and being in great shape, but did you know that he also produces beautiful, talented offspring?

Sistine Rose Stallone,19, is one of Sly's five children, and she's making a name for herself as an up-and-coming model in Hollywood. Sly recently posted a video to his Instagram displaying one of Sistine's many talents—golfing.

Is there anything SISTINE can't do well? I thought I could beat her in golf… Not so sure about that anymore! @sistinestallone #exercise #workout #golf A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

In the video above, Sly narrates, "You know, it's kind of frustrating because I used to think that golf was my thing, then all of a sudden you think you can play? All right, let's see what you got!"

Sistine, who is wearing a white, body-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress in the video, then exclaims, "I can't even move in this dress!" to which Sly remarks, "Well, that's your problem."

After setting up her stance, Sistine gives an impeccable swing, lands the club directly on the ball, and sends it flying into the distance.

Poor Sly thanks her for humiliating him, but we're impressed, to say the least.