Photos: 7 Times Cassandra Martin Was Chiseled From Head-to-Toe

Instagram/ Cassandra Martin

Cassandra Martin doesn’t have a million followers on Instagram just because she has a pretty face. Martin is an absolute workout warrior, and it shows off in her amazing physique. She is downright one of the most powerful-looking fitness models on Instagram.

According to greatestphysiques.com, Martin wasn’t always a fitness enthusiast, but she was more into sports, and for a profession she was a construction worker. She transitioned to where she is now after she saw bodybuilder Jamie Eason and was immediately inspired. That clearly provided her the motivation to build the physique that she continues to build to this day.

Take a look below at a few of her exercises, and click through to see more of Martin.