'Total Divas' Adds Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella in Season 7

The Divas are back, and they’ve brought some new friends.

Total Divas is returning to E! for Season 7 this fall, and the cast is a mix of favorites and new faces. The Bella Twins, Natalya, Maryse, Naomi, and Lana are all returning from last season, along with three new additons: Raw Womens Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Money in the Bank briefcase owner Carmella.

Originally started in 2013, Total Divas has gained a cult following by exploring the personal lives of WWE superstars. Highlights from last season included Brie Bella annoucing her pregnancy to husband Daniel Bryan, and Lana’s Bulgarian wedding to fellow superstar Rusev.

If you follow Alex or Nia on social media, you’re already well-aware that the two are inseparable friends, so we’re excited to see their antics together outside of the squared circle.

Muscle and Fitness recently had an interview with Natalya (or Nattie, as most Total Divas fans know her) to discuss the changes in Total Divas Season 7, as well as her feelings about being on the show. Check out the full interview here.

If you can’t wait until the Fall, good news: E! has you covered with Season 2 of Total Bellas, airing Wednesday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This season covers Brie getting ready for her daughter, Birdie, as well as Nikki dealing with the fallout of John Cena’s surprise proposal at WrestleMania 33.