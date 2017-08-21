Victoria's Secret Model Jasmine Tookes Warms Up for Legs Day

Relatively new to the modeling world, Jasmine Tookes has made quite a name for herself. In addition to being one of the Victoria's Secret Angels, this 26-year-old has modeled for pretty much every high-end designer you can think of.

The svelte model stays in shape by working out three days a week with two rest days in between. She typically devotes an entire session to lower-body weight training, and recently gave us an inside look at her lower-body warmup.

In the video above (which she posted on her Instagram), Tookes explains that she starts off her legs day by performing barbell squats and gradually increases the weights with every set. She adds, "My first set is already killing me. So sore from the other day @dogpound."

Tookes frequents The Dogpound gym in NYC, where she takes private training lessons.

Fun fact: Jasmine Tookes enjoys listening to hip-hop music while she works out.