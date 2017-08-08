Body Sculpt Series: Fat-Frying, Time-Saver Workout

If you're looking to tighten and tone your total body—eliminate stubborn fat to reveal your lower abs, whittle your inner thighs, and build a bikini butt—then you'll love our Body Sculpt Series.

These body-part workouts are tailor-made to transform your physique. You'll hone greater muscle definition, gain strength, and torch calories with a range of simple, effective moves.

Here, Muscle & Fitness editor Brittany Smith demonstrates a 20-minute HIIT circuit that'll incinerate fat and save time.

Shot on location at Life Time Garden City