Meet Shayna Texter: The Badass Professional Motorcycle Racer Taking Over 'America's Oldest Extreme Sport'

Standing at just 5' tall and weighing in at roughly 95lbs, American Flat Track pro rider Shayna Texter doesn't immediately strike you as a highly competitive motorcycle racer.

But she is—and she just so happens to be one of the best in a sport almost entirely dominated by men.

One of just two professional female riders currently competing, Texter has absolutely dominated the 2017 circuit and is on her way to taking the No.1 spot in the AFT Singles championship—which, by the way, is pretty much unprecedented. She's a fierce competitor on the track, and even more fierce when it comes to her winning fitness and training regimen.

During the height of the American Flat Track season, Texter typically sticks to cardio three days a week, which means that she either runs two or three miles on a trail behind her house or uses the rowing machine. The rest of the week, however, you can find Texter training on her bike. And in the off-season, Texter's fitness routine gets taken up a few notches with this 60-minute routine.

Shayna Texter's high-intensity off-season workout routine

Warmup: 15 min. on the stationary bike

1A. Rowing Machine

Reps: 5 min. at medium intensity

Sets: 4

Rest: 0 sec.

1B. Kettlebell Swings

Reps: 15

Sets: 4

Rest: 0 sec.

1C. Medicine Ball Slams

Reps: 10

Sets: 4

Rest: 0 sec

1D. Burpees

Reps: 5

Sets: 4

Rest: 2 min.

2. SkiErg Machine

Reps: 500m

Sets: 1

Rest: 0 sec.

3A. Box Jumps

Reps: 25

Sets: 2

Rest: 0 sec.

3B. Pushups

Reps: 25

Sets: 2

Rest: 0 sec.

3C. Lunges

Reps: 25

Sets: 2

Rest: 0 sec.

3D. TRX Rows

Reps: 25

Sets: 2

Rest: 2 min.

To learn more about Texter's intense training schedule, and to find out what inspires her to lead the pack in a male-dominated sport, check out our full interview in the video above.