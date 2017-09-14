Meet Shayna Texter: The Badass Professional Motorcycle Racer Taking Over 'America's Oldest Extreme Sport'

Standing at just 5' tall and weighing in at roughly 95lbs, American Flat Track pro rider Shayna Texter doesn't immediately strike you as a highly competitive motorcycle racer.
But she is—and she just so happens to be one of the best in a sport almost entirely dominated by men.
One of just two professional female riders currently competing, Texter has absolutely dominated the 2017 circuit and is on her way to taking the No.1 spot in the AFT Singles championship—which, by the way, is pretty much unprecedented. She's a fierce competitor on the track, and even more fierce when it comes to her winning fitness and training regimen.
During the height of the American Flat Track season, Texter typically sticks to cardio three days a week, which means that she either runs two or three miles on a trail behind her house or uses the rowing machine. The rest of the week, however, you can find Texter training on her bike. And in the off-season, Texter's fitness routine gets taken up a few notches with this 60-minute routine.
Shayna Texter's high-intensity off-season workout routine
Warmup: 15 min. on the stationary bike
1A. Rowing Machine
Reps: 5 min. at medium intensity
Sets: 4
Rest: 0 sec.
1B. Kettlebell Swings
Reps: 15
Sets: 4
Rest: 0 sec.
1C. Medicine Ball Slams
Reps: 10
Sets: 4
Rest: 0 sec
1D. Burpees
Reps: 5
Sets: 4
Rest: 2 min.
2. SkiErg Machine
Reps: 500m
Sets: 1
Rest: 0 sec.
3A. Box Jumps
Reps: 25
Sets: 2
Rest: 0 sec.
3B. Pushups
Reps: 25
Sets: 2
Rest: 0 sec.
3C. Lunges
Reps: 25
Sets: 2
Rest: 0 sec.
3D. TRX Rows
Reps: 25
Sets: 2
Rest: 2 min.
To learn more about Texter's intense training schedule, and to find out what inspires her to lead the pack in a male-dominated sport, check out our full interview in the video above.