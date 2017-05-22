Athletes & Celebrities

M&F Hers' Summer Issue: Meet Michelle Lewin

Watch behind-the-scenes footage of our cover shoot with the fitness star.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by

Learn the secrets behind cover star Michelle Lewin's social media success and find out what she does to get fit in this exclusive video for Muscle & Fitness Hers.

Photography: Per Bernal

Hair & makeup: Olivia Colacci

Top: Brooks Running

Bottom: Lululemon

 

Also in this issue....

  • Michelle Lewin's Total-Body, Curve-Carving Fitness Routine, on page 18.
  • Your 8-Week Summer Body Challenge. (Try it and share your photos with us on social using the hashtag #HersSummerBody!), on page 90.
  • Try the Whole30 30-day diet challenge, on page 98.
  • Poster: Sculpt a Bikini Butt, on page. 144.

 

And don't forget...

  • Better-for-you frozen treats to add to your freezer, on page 46.
  • Cleaner Summer Cocktails, on page 50.
  • Sweat-proof makeup tips, pon pae 82.

Pick up your coy of Muscle & Fitness Hers' summer issue, on newsstands now!

 

