M&F Hers' Summer Issue: Meet Michelle Lewin

Learn the secrets behind cover star Michelle Lewin's social media success and find out what she does to get fit in this exclusive video for Muscle & Fitness Hers.
Photography: Per Bernal
Hair & makeup: Olivia Colacci
Top: Brooks Running
Bottom: Lululemon
Also in this issue....
- Michelle Lewin's Total-Body, Curve-Carving Fitness Routine, on page 18.
- Your 8-Week Summer Body Challenge. (Try it and share your photos with us on social using the hashtag #HersSummerBody!), on page 90.
- Try the Whole30 30-day diet challenge, on page 98.
- Poster: Sculpt a Bikini Butt, on page. 144.
And don't forget...
- Better-for-you frozen treats to add to your freezer, on page 46.
- Cleaner Summer Cocktails, on page 50.
- Sweat-proof makeup tips, pon pae 82.
Pick up your coy of Muscle & Fitness Hers' summer issue, on newsstands now!