VIDEO: Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Daniel Bryan on Baby Birdie's WWE Future and Season 2 'Total Bellas' Highlights

Nikki and Brie Bella, aka The Bella Twins, are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of Total Bellas, which airs Wednesday, September 6 at 9|8c on E!

We sat down with the WWE superstars, as well as Daniel Bryan (husband to Brie Bella, retired professional wrestler, and general manager of WWE's SmackDown) for an exclusive interview to discuss whether Brie and Bryan's baby girl, Birdie, will have a future in WWE; what makes Season 2 of Total Bellas different from what we've seen in the past; and why wrestling has been so integral in all of their lives.

