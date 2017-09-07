Watch: Annie Thorisdottir Absolutely Demolishes Guinness World Record

Icelandic CrossFit athlete Annie Thorisdottir is insanely fit. She's competed in eight CrossFit Games, winning two and placing third in 2017. She's also got two world records under her belt, set during Reebok's Nano 7 campaign, when CrossFit athletes broke 44 Guinness World Records in one day.

But that's clearly not enough, because she went for record number three with her attempt at the Guinness World Record for “most weight lifted in a one-minute thruster by a woman” on The Today Show on Monday. Talk about starting the week off on a good note.

The number to beat was 1,212 lbs, but Thorisdottir totally demolished that record and got 2,805 lbs in one minute. Watch her crush the record in the video above.