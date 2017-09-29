Watch: The Badass Female Athletes of Under Armour's 'Unlike Any' Campaign

Courtesy of Under Armour

In July, Under Armour released its "Unlike Any" campaign, featuring elite female Under Armour athletes and spoken word artists to celebrate the athletes and honor their acheivements.

These women are anything but typical; rising above gender comparisons to prove that the phrase "like a girl" is a definite compliment. World champion alpine skiier Lindsey Vonn, stuntwoman Jessie Graff, ballerina Misty Copeland, distance runner Alison Désir, world champion sprinter Natasha Hastings, and Chinese taekwondo champion Zoe Zhang each star in a short film as part of the campaign.

The incredible films, directed by Georgia Hudson of Agile Films, show off the athletes' strength and skill in their respective sports. They exhibit the uniqueness of each athlete to show that each of them is unlike any other.

“I believe in the power of inner strength and how it can push you to accomplish the seemingly impossible. This campaign is a celebration of the inner strength that lives in every single person. It’s a reminder for every woman out there who feels less than because of unnecessary comparisons, that they are strong, unique and truly Unlike Any,” Copeland said of the campaign.

