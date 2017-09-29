Athletes & Celebrities

Watch: The Badass Female Athletes of Under Armour's 'Unlike Any' Campaign

Lindsey Vonn, Jessie Graff, and Misty Copeland are a few of the inspiring athletes to be featured.

In July, Under Armour released its "Unlike Any" campaign, featuring elite female Under Armour athletes and spoken word artists to celebrate the athletes and honor their acheivements.

These women are anything but typical; rising above gender comparisons to prove that the phrase "like a girl" is a definite compliment. World champion alpine skiier Lindsey Vonn, stuntwoman Jessie Graff, ballerina Misty Copeland, distance runner Alison Désir, world champion sprinter Natasha Hastings, and Chinese taekwondo champion Zoe Zhang each star in a short film as part of the campaign.

The incredible films, directed by Georgia Hudson of Agile Films, show off the athletes' strength and skill in their respective sports. They exhibit the uniqueness of each athlete to show that each of them is unlike any other.

“I believe in the power of inner strength and how it can push you to accomplish the seemingly impossible. This campaign is a celebration of the inner strength that lives in every single person. It’s a reminder for every woman out there who feels less than because of unnecessary comparisons, that they are strong, unique and truly Unlike Any,” Copeland said of the campaign.

Click through to check out breathtaking photos and videos of each athlete, and for more on the artists who created the spoken word poetry featured in the films.

Lindsey Vonn

Olympic alpine skiier Lindsey Vonn knows a thing or two about perseverence. She's pushed through injuries and gotten fitter than ever in preparation for the 2018 Olympics, and she's even taking the Unlike Any concept to the next level, asking to race against men in the upcoming games. The poetry in her film (below) was written and performed by Oddisee, a Sudanese-American rapper, producer, and spoken word poet.

Jessie Graff

Jessie Graff always wanted to be a superhero when she grew up, and she pretty much became one. The stuntwoman and M&F Hers Girl is also known for being the first woman to pass stage one in the American Ninja Warrior national finals (you can watch her make history here). The poetry in her video (below) was written and performed by Kojey Radical, a rapper, musician, and spoken word poet based in London.

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland is the principal ballerina for the American Ballet Theatre, and she's the first African American to hold the position. She's also become known for having an incredible Instagram feed, gaining over 1.5 million followers who presumably look in awe at the incredible skill she exhibits in literally every photo and video clip of her dancing (at least, that's what we do). The poetry in her film (below) was written and performed by Saul Williams, a poet known for his fusion of poetry and alternative hip hop.

Alison Désir

Alison Désir is an endurance runner who founded the Harlem Run Crew. She's also a women's rights activist, and she serves urban communities by curating runs and events to teach others about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The poetry in her film (below) was written and performed by Aja Monet, a Cuban-Jamaican poet, writer, and activist.

Natasha Hastings

Multiple gold medalist Natasha Hastings is an icon for both her athletic skill and her fashion choices. She's known as the "400m diva," and despite critics, she's broken records and proved that femininity and athleticism aren't anywhere near mutually exclusive. The poetry in her film (below) was written and performed by Dominique Christina, an award-winning author, poet, and activist. 

Zoe Zhang

Zoe Zhang is nothing if not determined to do what she loves. The former national taekwondo champion retired due to an injury, but that wasn't enough to take her down. Now, she's one of the most famous actresses in China, with a focus on martial arts. The poetry in her film (below) was written and performed by Aristophanes, a bilingual Taiwanese rapper known for her thoughtful lyrics and hypnotic sound. 

