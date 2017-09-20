Watch: Britney Spears Shows Off Insane Gymnastics Skills



Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028... already getting in the spirit A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

We already know that Britney Spears is superfit thanks to her affinity for snapping workout photos and sharing some of her workouts with fans on Instagram, but the star took it to the next level when she posted a video of some impressive gymnastics moves to her Instagram.

It's not surprising that Spears crushes gymnastics workouts in addition to her typical gym sessions, considering she's always had a knack for dance and is constantly performing. In the video, she does handstand walks, cartwheels, and back handsprings like a pro.

"So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028...already getting in the spirit," Spears jokes in the caption.

She may not be Simone Biles or Aly Raisman, but her moves are definitely impressive.

