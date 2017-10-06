Watch: Gal Gadot's Charades Skills Are Insane on 'The Tonight Show'

We already know that Gal Gadot is a superhero on the big screen, but she's proven to be quite a charades superhero when she's not saving the world from evil as Wonder Woman.

Gadot, partnered with Jimmy Fallon, showed off her charades skills on The Tonight Show on Thursday, despite allegedly never having played the game before. The pair, which competed against Miley Cyrus and Tariq Trotter of The Roots, got off to a rough start when Fallon failed to come up with "Born to Run" (although, if you ask us, Gadot did a great job acting it out).

In the second round, Fallon picked Stephen King's It, which is nearly impossible for even the best charader to act out. Lucky for Fallon, he actually didn't have to. In about five seconds, with only the bare-minimum information—that the item was a film with a short, single-word name—she guessed It, then proceeded to make the world's most adorable surprised face when she realized that her answer was correct.

Check out the entire clip below to see all of the squad's charades. The entire game was hilarious, but skip to the 2:52 mark for her epic guess, which a very excited Fallon lauded as "the best thing that's ever happened to me!"

The Wonder Woman and Justice League star also talked Saturday Night Live with Fallon (she's hosting this Saturday) and let us in on how utterly unimpressed her daughter is with her superhero status. She also shared some Israeli chocolate with Fallon, who, in turn, gave her a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Why a Reese's? Because Gadot had never tried one before. In fact, she claimed she'd never even tried chocolate with peanut butter at all, which may be the saddest thing we've ever heard.

Based on her reaction, we can only assume Gadot is at home buying Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in bulk on Amazon right now. At least, that's probably what we'd be doing.

Catch Gadot on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, and in Justice League alongside Jason Momoa, Robin Wright, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher on November 17.