Watch Jessica Henwick's Badass Martial Arts Training

While she may not look like a hardened martial artist offscreen, Jessica Henwick is a perfect fit for her role as the mysterious and undeniably badass martial arts instructor Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist.

The Web TV series, based on the Marvel Comics character, centers around Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a martial artist who summons the power of the Iron Fist.

Henwick's depiction of Wing has been praised by critics, and her Instagram speaks to the amount of effort that goes into playing such an action-packed role.



The star has been sharing snippets of her training with fans on Instagram, and it's safe to say that she'd be tough to take in a fight. From sparring to wielding a katana like it's nobody's business, Henwick makes her character's demanding maneuvers look easy.



Check out the Iron Fist series, released exclusively on Netflix on March 17.

