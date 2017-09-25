Watch: Kim Kardashian's 'Butt Day' Workout Includes Hex Bar Squats, Sled Pulls, and Deadlifts

No, Kim Kardashian doesn't have butt implants—she even got an X-ray on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to prove it. She does, however, have an intense lower-body regimen that keeps her glutes, hamstrings, and quads looking bodacious and perfectly toned.

Sure, she's also genetically blessed, but that doesn't mean she gets to skip her butt day workout.

Kim K Beast Mode#kimkardashian #beastmode A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

The reality television star and mogul recently posted videos to her Snapchat account showing off the moves she does to keep her booty camera-ready—and to be honest, we might just try this routine out for ourselves. Kardashian crushed hex bar squats, sled pulls, leg presses, and deadlifts in a black tank top and leggings, along with a pair of white Yeezy sneakers.

I guess that's all you need to do to get a butt like this:

Beach bums A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Oh, and a personal trainer and private chef, of course. Still, we've got to applaud the Kardashian for putting in the work at the gym just like the rest of us.