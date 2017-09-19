Watch: See Nikki Bella's First Perfomance on 'Dancing With The Stars'

It's only been one week, but Nikki Bella is off to a strong start on Dancing with the Stars.

The WWE superstar (and John Cena's fiancee) chose to dance the tango with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, to the song So What by Pink. The explosive performance fit Bella's competitive nature, and she ended the dance by effortlessly hip tossing and body slamming Chigvintsev.

The judges were ultimately impressed with Bella's first performance, giving her a score of 20/30 and placing her fourth out of 13 contestants. In comparison, YouTube sensation Linsday Sterling led the pack at 23/30 with Shark Tank mogul Barbara Cocoran trailing behind at 14/30.

While user votes ultimately play a major factor in who stays on the show, we're not worried about Bella's chances, considering the massive popularity of Total Divas and Total Bellas. And, of course, Bella's sister, Brie, was in the audience to cheer on her twin.

See the full performance for yourself in the video above.